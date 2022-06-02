Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

It's a funny world, and actor, comedian and now entrepreneur Vir Das wants people to get happier with his latest creation—a craft beer, which he fondly calls Faaaakit (with four a's for emphasis).

Das is currently working between Mumbai and Goa on multiple projects and has crafted a crisp beer brewed and distributed by Great State Aleworks.

"I am an artist, and anything that falls within this gamut describes me best. The art of making craft beer is similar," said Das. "I don't drink hard liquor, so I reward myself with a beer at the end of a film shoot or after a tour."

"Over the years, beer has been associated with something that's very alpha male, bitter and dark. Or too high brow. I wanted to create something for people who want to drink beer that tastes good and have a good time."

Das is often in the news for his funny take on current issues through social media posts.

Last year, he received backlash for his "Two Indias" monologue at Washington's Kennedy Center in America. He also got an International Emmy nomination for his Netflix comedy special "Vir Das: For India."

Is this a well-thought strategy, or does the hate on social media bother him?

"Keeping an authentic relationship with your audience brings in projects," Das told DH. "It's my platform, so I tend to express my thoughts. But I couldn't care less whether the media picks it up or not. I don't think being vocal about anything leads to a problem. Some people will not like it, and that's the world, and we have to co-exist."

According to Das, the secret to being chill and fearless is being independent.

"I write my TV shows, I do standup comedy, and when I want to make my beer, I just do it. Having a creative expression that you can control is a fortunate privilege that many people don't have. So owe yourself to be mentally healthy. Nothing bothers me; I am thrilled doing the work I do. You take the feedback and draw the line at hate. I always focus on improving."

The actor has some exciting projects on the anvil.

"I had two years of acting work, and right now, I am on a 'Wanted Tour' in India. I just wrote, directed, and starred in a show for an Indian OTT platform, which will be out by next year. I also want to do a larger tour of 32 countries. Next year, I will be shooting for an American TV show and a movie project," said the actor, who has a full calendar.

