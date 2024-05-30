Guy Ritchie to direct Prime Video series on Sherlock Holmes origin story

New Delhi: Prime Video has ordered Young Sherlock, a thrilling original story of famed detective Sherlock Holmes, to series.

Guy Ritchie, who helmed two films Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows starring Robert Downey Jr in the title role, is set to direct and executive produce the upcoming show.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, known for The Woman King and Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, will play the titular character in Young Sherlock.

The eight-episode show is inspired by Andy Lane's critically acclaimed book series Young Sherlock Holmes, a take on the iconic detective created by author Arthur Conan Doyle.

Matthew Parkhill will serve as writer and showrunner on the series from Inspirational Entertainment and Motive Pictures.

"With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes features, Young Sherlock will be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character.

"At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever," read the synopsis from the streamer.

In Young Sherlock, the viewers will see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they have never imagined before, said Ritchie.