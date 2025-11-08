Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Haq' movie review: Shah Bano story neglects larger context

It cannot be assumed that films like ‘Haq’ are innocent in their portrayal of history.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 19:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Haq
2025 Hindi (Theatres)
2/5
Director:Suparn Verma
Cast:Yami Gautam Dhar, Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Vartika Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 19:37 IST
Entertainmentmovie reviews

Follow us on :

Follow Us