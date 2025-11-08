<p>Bengaluru: South Africa A skipper Marques Ackerman (134, 118b, 17x4, 5x6) headlined the second day of the second unofficial Test as he put on a batting exhibition, showing off his counter-attacking prowess with a statement hundred, carrying his side to 221 all out after a batting malfunction that saw as many as eight batters make single digit scores at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in the outskirts of Bengaluru here on Friday. </p>.<p>However, Prasidh Krishna (3/35), Akash Deep (2/28) and Mohammed Siraj (2/61) combined to dismantle the visitors, earning India A a 34-run lead before the batters built on it, leading South Africa by 112 runs after the hosts ended the day at 78/3 in their second innings.</p>.<p>KL Rahul, who negated the movement of the new ball with ease, was batting on 26 (57b, 3x4), accompanied by night watchmman Kuldeep Yadav (0, 4b). </p>.<p>Abhimanyu Easwaran (0, 3b) endured another failure and a pair, having been dismissed for a three-ball duck in the first innings. Sai Sudharsan (23) soon fell after being trapped in front by the impressive Tiaan van Vuuren. </p>.India A vs South Africa A: Solid Jurel saves home team the blushes .<p>The No. 3 Sudharsan, who had failed to kick on after his first-innings 17, missed another chance to spend time in the middle on a good deck ahead of the South Africa series.</p>.<p>Devdutt Padikkal (24) showed some promise but threw it away at the stroke of stumps. </p>.<p>Earlier on, Akash triggered an early South Africa A batting wobble by dismissing Lesego Senokwane (0) and Temba Bavuma (0), while Siraj got rid of one drop Zubayr Hamza (8), which left the visitors gasping at 12/3. </p>.<p>Bavuma, who would have hoped for some time in the middle before a more challenging Indian test, went after a ball that was going down the leg side as Rishabh Pant stretched to his left and took it with ease. </p>.<p>However, Jordan Hermann (26) and Ackerman showed some resistance, stitching a 64-run partnership, taking them to lunch at 76 for three. Hermann also counter-punched Kuldeep, smashing him for three boundaries in the 21st over. </p>.<p>Prasidh got the ball leaping off the surface before the break. When he returned after lunch, Hermann was guilty of playing the ball with hard hands as Rahul took a regulation catch at second slip, leaving South Africa 76 for 4. </p>.<p>Prasidh then struck again, this time dismissing Connor Esterhuizen (0) in the same over, adding to his confidence after being dropped from the Indian squad, shooting down their fifth for 76. </p>.<p>The Proteas, however, recovered some lost ground with Ackerman and Preleyan Subrayen (20 off 30), stitching an 86-run eighth-wicket stand as Indian bowlers went wicketless for 58 minutes. </p>.<p>Subrayen's vigil eventually came to an end, thanks to Siraj's brilliance, with a direct hit from short covers. Harsh Dubey, who bowled just three overs in the innings, finally broke Ackerman’s fight in the 47th over, while the visitors' innings ended in the 48th, after Prasidh hit Okhule Cele's timber. </p>.<p>SCOREBOARD INDIA A (I Innings) 255 all out SOUTH AFRICA A (I Innings) Jordan Hermann c Rahul b Prasidh 26 (73b 4x5) Lesego Senokwane b Akash 0 (3b) Zubayr Hamza lbw Siraj 8 (18b 1x4) Temba Bavuma c Pant b Akash 0 (1b) Marques Ackermann 134 (118b 17x4 5x6) Connor Esterhuizen lbw Prasidh 0 (2b) Tiaan van Vuuren b Kuldeep 6 (24b) Kyle Simmonds b Siraj 5 (9b 1x4) Prenelan Subrayen (run out) Siraj 20 (30b 2x4 1x6) Tshepo Moreki (not out) 4 (4b) Okhule Cele b Prasidh 0 (3b). Extras (LB-8 B-9 W-1) 18. TOTAL (all out 47.3 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Senokwane) 2-11 (Hamza) 3-12 (Bavuma) 4-76 (Hermann) 5-76 (Esterhuizen) 6-108 (Tiaan van Vuuren) 7-121 (Simmonds) 8-207 (Subrayen) 9-218 (Ackerman) Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 12-3-61-2 Akash Deep 10-3-28-2 Kuldeep Yadav 11-1-66-1 Prasidh Krishna 11.3-3-35-3 Harsh Dubey 3-0-14-1 INDIA A (II Innings) Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw Cele 0 (3b) KL Rahul (batting) 26 (57b 3x4) Sai Sudharsan lbw van Vuuren 23 (38b 5x4) Devdutt Padikkal c Senokwane b Cele 24 (42b 3x4) Kuldeep Yadav (batting) 0 (4b). Extras (LB-5). TOTAL (for 3 wkts 24 overs) 78. Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Easwaran) 2-40 (Sudharsan) 3-78 (Padikkal) Bowling: Tshepo Moreki 9-3-20-0 Okuhle Cele 8-2-28-2 Tiaan van Vuuren 5-1-15-1 Prenelan Subrayen 2-0-10-0</p>