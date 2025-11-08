<p>New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will feature in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, ending speculation over the veteran's future.</p>.<p>"MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.</p>.<p>According to the report Viswanathan has said Dhoni remains closely involved in the franchise's plans for the upcoming season.</p>.I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back: Dhoni on IPL future.<p>Dhoni has been involved in the team's retention and trade discussions, with a meeting scheduled next week among key members including Viswanathan, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and coach Stephen Fleming ahead of the November 15 retention deadline.</p>.<p>The 44-year-old led CSK last year in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, though the five-time champions endured a poor campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table.</p>.<p>Dhoni led the franchise to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).</p>.<p>If he turns out next season, it will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the IPL. </p>