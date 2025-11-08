Menu
MS Dhoni to play in IPL 2026: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirms Thala's return

The 44-year-old led CSK last year in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, though the five-time champions endured a poor campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 20:56 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 20:56 IST
