Harvard's Taylor Swift scholars have thoughts on 'Tortured Poets'

"The song 'Clara Bow' reminded me of 'The Song of the Lark,'" Makenna Walko, 19, said, citing the Willa Cather novel that follows the career of an aspiring opera singer, Thea Kronborg. "She's talking about a girl trying to make it out of her small town and trying to get to Manhattan, and what it's like to have these big, musical dreams and try to pursue them," she continued. "That's a narrative that has shown up a lot in Taylor's own life, over the course of her own career. In a lot of ways, it's Taylor's story, too."