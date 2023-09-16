Have filmmakers misunderstood Tejaswi’s works?

In ‘Tabarana Kathe,’ a short story, Tejaswi comments on a failed Indian state unwilling to come out of its colonial past. Independence, for him, meant completely reorienting our thinking about society. So on the one hand we have the colonial bureaucratic machinery masquerading as the Indian independent state, and on the other, we have a deeply traditional society rooted in contradictions. In Tabarana Kathe, the tragedy of an individual becomes a metaphor for the Indian state and Indian society. The story is a commentary on society told through an individual’s life story. But the same cannot be said of Girish Kasaravalli’s adaptation. The film focuses on the struggle of an individual. I feel there is a mismatch of sensibilities and points of view. Kasaravalli picks a thread from the story and weaves his own screenplay about existential reality in post-independent India. He looks at it as an individual story while Tejaswi is grappling with an epochal problem.