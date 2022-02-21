'Hero No 1' turns 25: 4 reasons behind the Govinda-starrer's immense popularity

It's no secret that Hero No 1 is one of the most popular Hindi movies from the 90s, a decade many consider to be a gamechanger for Bollywood. The comedy-drama, a star vehicle for Govinda, emerged as a massive hit at the box office and helped 'Chi Chi' consolidate his standing as the choice of the masses. On Monday, as the cult film turns 25, here is a look at its rich legacy.

Simple formula, effective execution

It is not uncommon for filmmakers to rely on tried and tested formulae to entertain their target audience. Director Suresh Krissna used the concept of 'meek man with a violent past' in Baashha to redefine the tenets of Tamil cinema. The theme was previously been used in Hum, widely regarded as one of the finest films of Amitabh Bachchan's career. With Hero No 1, director David Dhawan utilised familiar themes to offer the audience paisa vasool entertainment. The film was loosely based on the Rajesh Khanna-starrer Bawarchi, itself an adaptation of the 1966 release Galpo Holeo Satti. It, however, felt fresh as Dhawan tweaked the story to suit Govinda's over-the-top yet lovable brand of comedy.

Bankable pair

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, who consolidated their standing as a bankable pair with Dhawan's 1995 hit Coolie No 1, reunited for Hero No 1 to set the screen on fire with their chemistry. Lolo's stylish looks complemented the comedy superstar's lively antics quite well, adding new life to their scenes.

Popular songs

Dhawan's films have always been synonymous with catchy music. Coolie No 1 for instance boasted of chartbusters such as Husn Hai Suhana and Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha, which have attained cult status over the years. Hero No 1 was no exception on this front as tracks such as Sona Kitna Sona Ha and Main Tujhko Bhaga Laya proved to be instant earworms, making the light-hearted narrative all the more enjoyable.

Family-friendly movie, perfect remake material

Hero No 1 remains popular even today because of numerous re-runs on television. It is regarded as the choice of the family audience as it provides clean entertainment. The film was remade in Telugu in 2000 as Goppinti Alludu with Balakrishna and Simran in the lead, something that added to Hero No 1's legacy.