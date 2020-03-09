Holi 2020 special: When Mammootty did a Holi song in a Hindi movie

Actor Mammootty is arguably one of the biggest and most revered names in Malayalam cinema. The powerhouse performer, who has been a part of the industry for over four decades, enjoys a strong fan following and this bears testimony to his unparalleled acting abilities. Unlike some of his contemporaries, 'Megastar' has made his presence felt in the Hindi industry as well.

Mammootty made his Bollywood debut with the 1993 release Dhartiputra and added a new dimension to his career. Even though the actioner did not fare as well as expected, it grabbed a fair deal of attention because of the rare Holi number Saare Rango Se Ha that was composed by the iconic Nadeem-Shravan duo. The song, featuring Mammukka and Jaya Prada, highlighted the fact that Holi encourages one to forget his/her past setbacks and get drenched in the colours of life.

While the song is decisively not as popular as numbers such as Bheege Chunar Waali and Holi De Din, it holds the distinction of being the only major Holi hit from the 1990s to feature a Mollywood A-star as opposed to a Bollywood star.



Interestingly, post-Dhartiputra, 'Bilal' stayed away from Hindi cinema and concentrated on his Mollywood career. He did, however, make a one-off appearance in the 2006 release Sau Jhooth Ek Sach, which clicked with a target audience.

Coming to the present, Mammootty was last seen in the action-thriller Shylock that hit screens on January 23, 2020. The film had a stellar supporting cast that featured Meena, Rajkiran and Siddique. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited One, helmed by Santhosh Viswanath. Mammootty also has The Priest, marking his first collaboration with 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, in his kitty.