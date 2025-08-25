Second batch of five Dasara elephants to arrive at Mysuru Palace on Monday

<p>Mysuru: With 38 days left for Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari procession, the second batch of five Dasara elephants will arrive at Mysuru Palace premises on Monday evening. This batch will have three new elephants, including Srikanta, Roopa and Hemavathi.</p><p>They will be accorded a traditional welcome by the officials of Mysuru district administration, Forest department and Mysuru Palace Board on Monday at 4 pm at the Jayamarthanda Gate of the Mysuru Palace. </p><p>The pachyderms will stay on the Palace premises and undergo training along with nine other elephants, which have arrived in the first batch on August 4. </p><p><strong>Additional tents erected</strong></p><p>Additional tents have been erected for the families of all five mahouts and five kavadis of these elephants on the Palace premises. 56-year-old Srikanta will arrive from Matthigodu camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, along with his mahout J R Radha Krishna and kavadi K Omkar. He was captured in Shanivarasanthe range of Hassan wildlife division on the day the erstwhile royal family member Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar passed away in 2014. Hence, he was named after him as Srikanta. </p>.Works of Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market remain on hold in Mysuru.<p>44-year-old Roopa will arrive from Bheemanakatte camp of NTR with her mahout Manjunatha and kavadi Manju. She was rescued from a circus company in 2016. </p><p>11-year-old Hemavathi will arrive from Dubare camp of Madikeri wildlife division with her mahout Nayaz Pasha and kavadi J N Abhil. She was born in the same camp in November 2014. 42-year-old Gopi will arrive from Dubare camp too with his mahout P B Naveen Kumar and kavadi J R Shivu. He is participating in Dasara for 15th year. He participates in the puja and rituals of the private Dasara celebrations of the erstwhile royal family at the Mysuru Palace.</p><p>43-year-old Sugreeva will also arrive from Dubare camp with his mahout J B Shankar and kavadi J B Raju. He is participating in Dasara for the third time. </p><p><strong>From Matthigodu camp</strong></p><p>Among the elephants from Matthigodu camp of NTR, 59-year old Abhimanyu has been participating in Dasara from 2012. He has carried the golden howdah in the Dasara procession for five years. His mahout is J S Vasantha and kavadi J K Raju. </p><p>25-year-old Bheema is participating in Dasara from 2017. He also participates in the private Dasara rituals of the erstwhile royal family at the Mysuru Palace. His mahout is Gunda and kavadi Nanjundaswamy. </p><p><strong>From Dubare camp</strong></p><p>Among the elephants from Dubare camp of Madikeri division, 53-year-old Prashantha has been participating in Dasara for 16 years. His mahout is J A Chinnappa and kavadi Chandra. </p><p>45-year-old Dhananjaya is participating in Dasara for the eighth time. His mahout is J C Bhaskar and kavadi J S Rajanna. 26-year-old Kanjan is participating in Dasara for the third time. His mahout is J D Vijaya and kavadi Kirana. </p><p>45-year-old Kaveri, has been participating in Dasara from the past few years. Her mahout is J D Dobhi and kavadi J A Sanjan. </p><p><strong>From Balle camp</strong></p><p>Among the elephants from Balle camp of NTR, 54-year-old Lakshmi, rescued from a circus company in 2015, will be participating in Dasara for the second time. Her mahout is Sannappa and kavadi Manju. </p><p>42-year-old Mahendra will be participating in Dasara for the fourth year.</p><p>His mahout is Rajanna and kavadi Mallikarjuna. He is carrying wooden howdah in Srirangapatna Dasara from 2022.</p><p><strong>From Doddaharave camp</strong></p><p>40-year-old Ekalavya from Doddaharave camp of NTR, is participating in Dasara for the second time.</p><p>His mahout is Srujan and kavadi S Idayat.</p><p>Many of them, including Abhimanyu, Bheema, Dhananjaya and Prashantha participate in the operations to capture tigers and elephants too.</p>