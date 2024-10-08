Hombale Films celebrates major wins at 70th National Film Awards 2022

<p>Vijay Kiragandur, Chaluve Gowda, Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel express their happiness as Hombale Films achieves a major triumph at the 70th National Film Awards for 2022. With consecutive hit films, Hombale Films has reshaped the Indian entertainment landscape and their presence at the National Awards has been constant. This year was no exception.</p><p>At the 70th National Film Awards for 2022, Hombale Films made a significant mark, with Rishab Shetty earning the 'Best Actor' awards, <em>Kantara</em> being honoured as the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment', and <em>KGF: Chapter 2</em> receiving awards for 'Best Action Direction' and 'Best Kannada Film'.</p><p>Speaking on <em>KGF</em>’s National Award win, director Prashanth Neel said, "Winning National Award for KGF is very humbling as KGF has been a very exhilarating and exciting journey for us. When I started making KGF, we were aiming to make a film that audiences love but due to winds of support from Yash, Hombale and all the technicians, KGF broke all barriers and became one of the first films to get global recognition. This was great both for the people associated and for Kannada industry as now we got encouragement to aim for the sky in KGF3."</p>.<p>The <em>Kantara</em> star, Rishab Shetty said, "Kantara as been a pure passion project for me as the film and its story is very personal to me as it's a story from my native place. Winning National Awards reinforces our belief in making rooted content that we truly believe in as we did everything against the conventional norms. The success and the support from the audience for Kantara is pure blessing of Daiva. With this film people from every region can connect to their roots proving regional is universal. I’m glad that I had partners like Hombale in this journey who always stood by me on this unique film which by the way was the most expensive film I ever made by a distance."</p>.<p>On this amazing win, the producers Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, said, "We are honoured with love and accolade that our films Kantara and KGF have received. We have been fortunate to have worked with few of the best talents and few of the most passionate creative minds in the industry like Prashanth Neel, Rishabh Shetty, Yash and Ravi Basrur who have given their best for both the films and put a lot of efforts in creating history."</p><p>While the makers celebrate these successes, Hombale Films is set to deliver more with big movies like <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> and <em>Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam </em>in the pipeline.</p>