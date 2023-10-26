Honour for me that Bangladesh PM and Mujib's daughter liked the film: Shyam Benegal

Mumbai: Speaking on the making of the film on 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal said that he was honoured that the revolutionary leader’s daughter and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina liked the film.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (17 March 1920 – 15 August 1975) successfully led the freedom movement and was considered the ‘Father of the Nation’ in Bangladesh.

Mujib: The Making Of A Nation, a film directed Benegal and co-produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) of India and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, was screened at the National Museum of Indian Cinema premises in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

The film was released theatrically on October 13, 2023 in Bangladesh and received a roaring response breaking all box office records of the country. It will be released by Panorama Studios International in India and overseas the coming Friday.

“Clearly I enjoyed making the film. It was an honour for me that Bangladesh Prime Minister and Mujib's daughter (Shaikh Hasina) liked the film,’ Benegal said.

The film was screened both in the original Bangla and also in Hindi.

The Joint Secretary (Films) and MD, NFDC Prithul Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Benegal received a standing ovation from all, including noted film industry personalities at the end of the screening.

The much-anticipated biographical epic delves into the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the towering political figure instrumental in the birth of Bangladesh.

The film is being hailed for its poignant story and technical brilliance. While the film primarily encapsulates the pivotal role of Sheikh Mujib in the struggle for Bangladesh's independence, it seamlessly weaves together the narrative of his profound commitment to his family. The film's narrative brilliantly captures the moments of joy, love, and warmth within Sheikh Mujib's family, juxtaposed against the backdrop of a nation's turbulent journey towards independence, making it a heart-warming human drama.

The actors in the lead roles Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, for the love of the nation and the emotion named Mujib, have worked for free have taken only 1 Bangladeshi Taka (0.011 USD) as a token amount.

Arifin Shuvoo has played the role of the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his life’s journey from early days to the making of the nation has been depicted in the film.

Nusrat Imrose Tisha, plays the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa (Renu), the better half of Mujib, the film showcases her family, struggles, strength and her role in Mujib’s success as one of the greatest leaders in the world.

The co-production Agreement for the film Bangabandhu was signed on 14th January, 2020 between two Executive Producers - NFDC and Film Development Corporation (FDC), Bangladesh. The Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Government of India and the Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Govt. of Bangladesh are producers of the film.

The film is a tribute to the great leader on his birth centennial and to mark the 50 years of Bangladesh’s formation.