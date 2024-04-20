Host of stars in Shivanna-Dhananjaya film

Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya K A who play the lead in the two-part gangster drama, 'Uttarakaanda' are joined by a host of actors in various roles.

Chaithra J Achar will essay the role of 'Lacchi', an important character in the film according to the makers. Fondly called 'Doodhpeda', Diganth Manchale has also boarded the film to play 'Mirchi Mallige'.

Malayalam actor, producer Vijay Babu has stepped into the Kannada industry with this film and will play 'Torrino'. The latest entry to the acting squad is Yograj Bhat who will play 'Patila'. 'Uttarakaanda' is directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj of KRG Studios. The film's music is scored by Bollywood's Amit Trivedi.