How RJs turned content creators during the pandemic

What’s the best stress buster when you are stuck in traffic? The friendly voice on FM Radio still holds a fair share of our attention but what about the time when the pandemic was at its peak and there were no vehicles on the road? That's when Radio Jockeys (RJs) morphed into content creators on social media.

Once the lockdown was announced, RJs, who had to stay away from the studio, ensured that the show went on. While working from home, programming wasn't affected despite pressure cooker situations, in which pressure cookers were literally blaring in the background.

There was always the fear of phones, doorbells, and even family members interrupting the episodes. RJs are familiar with live remote broadcasts from malls and various venues that involve interaction with the public. However, the pandemic scenario was truly one of its kind as not every home has soundproofed walls. Kudos to the tech support team for re-creating a studio space for radio jockeys inside their homes.

On-Air programming

It was indeed an unprecedented situation and it became important to highlight frontline workers, volunteers, and innumerable heroes on all the shows. Enough emphasis was given on relatable content and it made sense to share personal experiences to break taboos in society. Extra care was given to communicate only facts as fake news was spreading as fast as the virus.

There was a conscious attempt from RJs to make the public look up to them with hope. The idea was to be different from news channels, WhatsApp forwards and to some extent, online articles, that focused on gloomy stories. Music for the soul in all shows was key in spreading positivity. RJs, I feel, championed the cause of human resilience.

Digital transformation

Radio is no longer just an auditory medium and that's the biggest change introduced by the pandemic. With multimedia and social media usage soaring high by the second, RJs are now being recognised as content creators on the internet. Virtual interviews, podcasts, mimicry, and sketch comedy on the internet have enabled brands to reach out directly to RJs to host shows, integrate products and come up with creative ways of reaching out to their tribe.

The radio still remains your hyper local source of infotainment and a mode of broadcast that brings about familiarity with a Radio Jockey’s persona. That said, it is the era of individual content creators. With a surge in social media apps, people are finding ways to get entertained on demand. It's an indication of people's changing preferences. So re-invention, in every field, is inevitable.

The present-day RJ is an influencer, a YouTuber, an emcee, an opinion maker, and a broadcaster, whose meme game needs to be as strong as ever. Videos seems to be the new normal as every professional now faces a camera to communicate. Going with the tide while staying agile is the mantra to stay relevant as the pandemic isn't showing signs of relenting.

(The writer is a popular radio jockey and emcee based in Bengaluru).