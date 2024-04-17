Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's picture from sets of 'War 2' goes viral!

War 2, the sequel to the blockbuster 2019 film War, is one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan and RRR fame Jr NTR. While Hrithik will seen again as Kabir, Jr NTR joins this big-budgeted project as an antagonist.
As Hrithik and Jr NTR continue to film crucial scenes at a studio in Mumbai, photos from the set have made it to social media creating a strong buzz online.
In the leaked photos, Hrithik is seen donning a light blue turtleneck t-shirt paired with a gilet vest jacket while Jr NTR was seen in a black outfit.
Hrithik, who is all set to essay his iconic character as the dashing spy Kabir, was spotted enjoying a drink on set. Meanwhile, Jr NTR was snapped ascending a ramp and entering the sets, ready for his part.
Despite efforts to maintain secrecy regarding the actors' look, few photos have been circulating online.
Production for War 2 kicked off at a Mumbai studio, with reports suggesting that both Hrithik and Jr NTR have dedicated 60 days to the thrilling sequel. The filming is slated to wrap up by June.
Last week, Jr NTR touched down in Mumbai and his look kept the social media buzzing.
War 2 is the sixth instalment in the YRF SPY Universe, continuing the legacy of hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.
If reports are to be believed, Ayan is working hard to bring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Hrithik Roshan in War 2.
The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles and is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025.
(Published 17 April 2024, 06:42 IST)