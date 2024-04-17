Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's picture from sets of 'War 2' goes viral!

War 2, the sequel to the blockbuster 2019 film War, is one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan and RRR fame Jr NTR. While Hrithik will seen again as Kabir, Jr NTR joins this big-budgeted project as an antagonist.

As Hrithik and Jr NTR continue to film crucial scenes at a studio in Mumbai, photos from the set have made it to social media creating a strong buzz online.

In the leaked photos, Hrithik is seen donning a light blue turtleneck t-shirt paired with a gilet vest jacket while Jr NTR was seen in a black outfit.