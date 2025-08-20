Menu
UG, PG medical seats may increase by around 8,000 this academic year: NMC chief

Counselling for the NEET-UG is already underway and the first round has been completed. The second round of counselling is expected to start by August 25.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 10:34 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 10:34 IST
India NewsNEETNMC

