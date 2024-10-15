Home
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson to star in musical movie 'Song Sung Blue'

The movie's cast also include Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 05:18 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 05:18 IST
