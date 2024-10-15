Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson to star in musical movie 'Song Sung Blue'

<p>Los Angeles: Hollywood stars <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hugh-jackman">Hugh Jackman</a> and Kate Hudson are teaming for an upcoming musical feature film.</p>.<p>Titled <em>Song Sung Blue</em>, the movie will be directed by Craig Brewer for studio Focus Features, reported entertainment news outlet <em>Deadline</em>.</p>.<p>The movie's cast also include Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.</p>.<p><em>Song Sung Blue</em> follows the journey of two struggling musicians, played by Hudson and Jackman, who form a tribute band dedicated to iconic American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond.</p>.'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie review: Fox's last dance, Deadpool & Wolverine bromance.<p>Along the way, they discover that it's never too late to find love or reignite their passion for life.</p>.<p>The film is based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name directed by Greg Kohs.</p>.<p>Brewer, best known for movies such as the 2011 remake of <em>Footloose</em> as well as Eddie Murphy-starrers <em>Dolemite Is My Name</em> and <em>Coming 2 America</em>, has also penned the script for the film.</p>.<p><em>Song Sung Blue</em> will be produced by John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment along with Brewer.</p>