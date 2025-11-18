Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Cabinet rejig likely early next year

Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 21:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 21:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us