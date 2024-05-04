Humour is delicate to handle: Rishi 

What was it like to work with the director, Vikas Pampapathi?

I met Vikas when we were promoting ‘Operation Alamelamma’. He had a YouTube channel called Naati Factory. It was an interesting channel and we collaborated for a promotional video for the film. While we were doing that, he told me he wanted to talk about a story. Then after the release of ‘Operation Alamelamma’, he narrated the script of ‘Ramana Avatara’. This is one project I have enjoyed all through, the shooting days and everything. It has a very feel good vibe, be it the subject or the themes. It was a thoroughly enjoyable project. He is a young director with a fresh perspective — he is open to new things and bringing out fresh experiences.