I am a big Irrfan Khan fan, says 'Angrezi Medium' singer Romy

Romy, one of the most promising upcoming singers in Bollywood, is in the limelight because of his song Nachan Nu Jee Karda from Angrezi Medium that has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. Speaking exclusively to DH, the "Punjabi munda" opens up about working on the track, his rapport with Diljit Dosanjh and admiration for actor Irrfan Khan.

How was the experience of recording Nachan Nu Jee Karda?

The song is quite popular on the reality show circuit and I was quite happy when Tanishk bhai (Tanishk Bagchi) asked me to record it for Angrezi Medium. We have re-created the song in a new manner (and the final result is good). I am quite fond of the baseline.

What is your reaction to the video? Does it do justice to the song?

The video is quite good and clicks almost instantly. They have used the hook steps of several stars and this has made an impact.

How was the experience of collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh for your first song?

I was quite young when I first collaborated with Diljit and it was a wonderful experience. Paaji took care of me like a younger brother and never made me feel that I was not a part of his family. He made me realise the importance of being active on social media and this helped me a lot.

What are the advantages of being active on social media? Any disadvantages?

The big advantage of being on social media is that one can work independently and make music while travelling. However, at times, it fails to highlight the struggles of an artiste before en route to becoming famous.

Angrezi Medium marks Irrfan Khan's return to the big screen after a hiatus. What is your take on his body of work?



Just like everyone, I am a big fan of Irrfan sir's body of work and Maqbool is one of my favourites. His acting style is so natural and has a direct feel to it. His dialogue delivery is similar to the way in which one would talk to his friend/relative and this makes it quite relatable

What, according to you, is the key to success?

Even though I have been in the industry for just a few years, I have realised that being patient is quite important (for being successful).