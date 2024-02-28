I can sing almost 18 songs at one go at age 90, says Asha Bhosle

Mumbai: Her first song came when she was just 10. Eighty years on, the legend of song, Asha Bhosle, is 90 and says she can belt out 18 numbers at one go even today.

And that's just what Bhosle is about to do at her March 9 concert to celebrate her 90th birthday.

"If I will live more, I will go almost everywhere in Maharashtra and do shows. The name of my show is Woh Phir Nahin Aati Hai. I will also not come again. You should never regret that you haven’t seen that person. People say we did not see Kishore Kumar and other singers (perform). But now you can say we have seen Asha Bhosle," the legendary singer said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Singing, she said, is her passion. She would sing even as a child but took to professional singing due to circumstances, Bhosle said.

"I got the name and fame, people started recognising me. Even though when I am not working, I keep singing. I keep practising. I never left singing, that's why my voice is okay even today."

Maintaining one's voice is akin to "taking care of your body", she said.

"I don't practise for others. I practise for myself because I like it."