‘I for India’ concert: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his quirky lockdown song

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably one of the most popular and respected names in Hindi cinema. He enjoys an epic fan following due to his impressive body of work and gripping screen presence. On Sunday, the star took part in the ‘I For India’ concert and shared a special video with ‘SRKians. In the quirky clip, he is seen singing a fun song about life under the lockdown and stealing the show with his wit while bonding with son AbRam.

Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega! pic.twitter.com/T7eLzBuC9Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2020

SRK has been doing his bit to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Some time ago, he had asked people to follow a ‘back to the basics’ approach to stay safe in these testing times.

The COVID-19 situation has brought the film industry to a standstill with most production houses delaying major releases. Ranveer Singh’s 83, the Vijay starrer Master, V, Sooryavanshi and F9 are some of the biggies that could not keep their date with fans. The shoots of flicks like Acharya, Jersey and Radhe have been put on hold till further notice. The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown have created problems for daily wagers. The I For India is one of many initiatives aimed at raising money for the needy.

Coming back to ‘King Khan’, he was last seen in the much-hyped Zero that failed to live up to expectations. The film, featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the leading ladies, was unable to impress a vast section of the audience and proved to be its downfall.

Last year, it was reported that he would be seen essaying a key role in Bigil but his did not happen. He also dismissed rumours of him working on the Hindi adaptation of Money Heist. SRK is likely to announce his next movie once the coronavirus situation improves,