<p>London: Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus says she goes to filmmakers to pitch her music and that's how she got to make the "Dream As One" track for James Cameron's latest "Avatar" instalment.</p><p>Cameron's film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash", which is the third instalment in the franchise released in theatres on December 19. The "Flowers" singer recalled meeting the filmmaker at the 2024 D23 Expo.</p><p>"I kind of throw it out there as I always do...I already knew the answer to, ‘So what have you been up to?’ I know he's been up to 'Avatar' for a very long time," she told to entertainment magazine People in an interview.</p><p>“Just lemme know if you ever need any music,’” as she recalls — came at just the right time in the development of the third of five planned 'Avatar' films. “It just kind of organically happened...James actually calls us ‘Legends in law."</p>.'Anaconda' movie review: A hiss-terical disaster.<p>The singer admitted she went to the Oscars 2025 just to pitch her music to the filmmakers. "That’s why I went to the Oscars this year. Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, ‘Well, if you need any music, I’m around," she said.</p><p>Cyrus recalled making "Beautiful That Way" for "The Last Showgirl". "I did the same thing to Jamie Lee Curtis...That's how I ended up doing 'Last Showgirl' and now being a part of 'Avatar'."</p><p>"I really feel myself attached to songs. There's certain songs that even if they were written for the film or just a song used in the film, like ‘I Will Always Love You,’ you immediately think of the movie itself and they become embedded," she added.</p>