I never struggle, I always hustle: Guru Randhawa

After ruling the music industry for over a decade, singer Guru Randhawa is all set to make a splash in showbiz. The singing sensation is making his acting debut with the Bollywood film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opposite Saiee Manjrekar.

In an exclusive interview with DH, the singing sensation discussed his vision, love for acting and much more before the release of the film.

Speaking on his Big Bollywood debut, Guru said, “I am a “Tagda” actor and always dreamt of doing something big in life. I was raised watching ‘rags to riches’ movies which made me believe that nothing is unachievable.”

“In my early days in showbiz, I was a bit hesitant about taking up acting as a career. After spending 5-6 years in the music industry, I gained a bit of confidence and learned more about acting with my music videos. The decision to pursue a career in acting may come as a surprise to some, but for me, it's a natural progression. I did some workshops to fine-tune myself as an actor before starting my acting journey."

"This movie is not just to rom-com but also gives the audience a sweet message. The movie talks about women's empowerment and will make you rethink or shuffle your ideologies towards the women around you. This big decision marks a significant milestone in my career as I start my new innings in movies," added Guru.