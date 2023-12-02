I take the blame when a film flops, says Salman Khan

Salman Khan has just zoomed back to success with the release of the much-awaited, Tiger 3, third movie in the franchise. The film is an all-time highest Deepavali opener. The season has also proved more auspicious with the release of Farrey, where his niece Alizeh Agnihotri plays a pivotal role. The film also released on the 88th birthday of his father, the legendary Salim Khan.
Showtime caught up with the actor at Yash Raj Studio, Mumbai. As he talked, his mood was decidedly upbeat.
Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3 — they all had a different director. How was this experience?
They all did their best. Kabir Khan made such a good film that a second movie became a must! It also started the YRF Spy Universe. Tiger Zinda Hai saw Ali Abbas Zafar taking the franchise to bigger heights. Now Maneesh Sharma has done his best too.
Maneesh Sharma has never done action before, only social films.
And the best part is that, though Tiger is an action franchise, what has been most appreciated is the husband-and-wife chemistry between Tiger and Zoya. So those who take their spouses to watch the film will find their own chemistry getting better! (Chuckles)
Your chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan worked wonderfully in both Pathaan and Tiger 3.
Yes, a real-life bond must be there for that to happen! As for Shah Rukh and I, Raakhee-ji was so right in saying, ‘Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge!’ in ‘Karan Arjun’. Ab Karan Arjun aa gaye (Now Karan Arjun have returned)! (Smiles)
But then, I have worked in so many multi-hero films, with Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and others. Our generation is much more secure. Today’s young actors do not understand this and are dicey about working with each other. I think that if there are two or more heroes, all their fans will go to watch the film and it will only add to its success.
You have dominated the action films genre for
long. Do you miss the romantic cinema for which you were also known?
I definitely do! And I am now doing Sooraj R Barjatya’s next. No one makes family films and romances like he does. Families book 25 to 30
tickets together only for his movies!
You have played iconic characters like Tiger, Chulbul Pandey and Devil. Which one is your favourite?
I think it would be Prem. He is my first lead character in Maine Pyar Kiya.
There have been so many blockbusters in your 34-year journey. How do you deal with success?
I don’t deal with it at all! Once I finish a film, it is up to the audience. Of course, when they like my movie, I am happy. But if they are unhappy about it, I learn from it and work harder the next time. I also take the blame completely when a film flops, because I chose to do that film. But if the film works, everyone deserves credit, especially the writer and director. A star can only pull a film until the first Sunday.
Your niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film ‘Farrey’, which you have presented, was released recently on your dad’s 88th birthday. What do you think about it?
My father is the real Tiger! And the fact that Farrey was released on his birthday and is finding so much love is even more important for me than the success of Tiger 3. The best thing about ‘Farrey’ and Alizeh is that both do not follow a format and are fresh. And Alizeh, who has worked very hard, is remarkably secure! It is not a classic launch at all as all four youngsters in it have more or less equal roles. And each time, for photo sessions and everything else, Alizeh insisted they get equal importance! I was never so secure at the time of my first film!