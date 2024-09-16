'Identity' First Look: Tovino Thomas and Trisha promise a thrilling and visually stunning film

Following the success of ARM: Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Tovino Thomas returns to the spotlight with a highly anticipated role in Identity. This time, he stars alongside South actress Trisha in her debut performance opposite Tovino. The first-look poster of this high-budget film has already generated buzz, promising a blend of mystery and cinematic enchantment.
Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, celebrated for their work on 7th Day and Forensic, are responsible for the shoot and screenplay of Identity. Audiences can look forward to their signature style of suspense and drama, which is set to spice up the film.
Produced by the esteemed Ragam Movies, Identity continues the legacy of excellence associated with the banner. With a history of supporting classics such as Namukku Parkkaan Munthirithoppukal and Sreekrishnapparunthu, producer Raju Malliath adds this film to his impressive portfolio, showcasing his talent for choosing standout projects in Malayalam cinema.
The technical crew of the film is equally impressive. Akhil George serves as the Director of Photography, while Chaman Chacko takes care of the editing, ensuring a visually captivating experience. Complementing this, Jakes Bejoy’s exceptional score will infuse the film with elegance, enriching each scene with memorable music.
One of the most striking features of Identity is its diverse filming locations. Captured across Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the film beautifully showcases the rich color palette of India’s vast landscape.
Alongside Tovino and Trisha, Identity features a stellar cast including Vinay Rai, known for his roles in Doctor and Thupparivaalan. Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi will also make a notable contribution. Additionally, beloved Malayalam actors Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Vishak Nair are set to deliver memorable performances that will captivate audiences.
