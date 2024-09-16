'Identity' First Look: Tovino Thomas and Trisha promise a thrilling and visually stunning film

Following the success of ARM: Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Tovino Thomas returns to the spotlight with a highly anticipated role in Identity. This time, he stars alongside South actress Trisha in her debut performance opposite Tovino. The first-look poster of this high-budget film has already generated buzz, promising a blend of mystery and cinematic enchantment.

Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, celebrated for their work on 7th Day and Forensic, are responsible for the shoot and screenplay of Identity. Audiences can look forward to their signature style of suspense and drama, which is set to spice up the film.