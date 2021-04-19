'If Anything Happens I Love You' short film review: A moving tale about coming to terms with tragedy

Written and directed by Michael Govier and Will McCormack, If Anything Happens I Love You takes a tale of tragedy and loss, and offers it up from the perspective of those who are left behind.

It is a heart-rending tale, told from the point of view of a married couple who have lost all colour in their life after the loss of their daughter in a school shooting - characterised by the muted suburban style used in the short's impeccable 2D animation.

The story is told here in multiple layers - the couple themselves, their cat, and their shadows. While the couple go through life's motions - eating, doing laundry and such, there is no life in their eyes or movements. That is represented by the shadows, who offer not only a glimpse at what the coupe should be doing - grieving and moving on - but also shows a beautfiul past that and what led to the situation.

Many people take school shootings on an outwardly tragic fashion. There is sadness, yes, but it is lost in the noise of everyday life. This film, however, aims to leave an impact. There are only a few gunshots heard behind closed doors at the school, but every one of them feels like it is going through your own heart, bearing that searing pain that burns off all emotion on the lead.

The choice of music in this film - which has no dialogue - is a genuinely beautfiul attempt at capturing both the bounty of life and its ultimate truth - that death comes for all.

There is always a void left behind when a loved one passes - it's a feeling almost anyone can relate to. But there is grace in grieving, for it allows one to move on, and maybe, just maybe, find some direction again.

If Anything Happens I Love You is one of five animated shorts nominated for the 93rd Academy Awards.