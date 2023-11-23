IFFI Goa: Makers of Vadh reveal that a sequel is in progress

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer Vadh has left a lasting mark with its immensely engaging story. The film not only received appreciation from the audience, but also the critics, the film fraternity, and even went on to sweep major awards for its story, direction, acting and music! After garnering many accolades, the film was screened today at the 54th International Film Festival in Goa in the Indian Panorama section.

Watching the film’s team reunite at the prestigious platform was indeed a treat. Present on the occasion were actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, producer Ankur Garg, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu and actor Saurabh Sachdev.

However, this was not it, the team even made a special revelation at the festival. After the screening during an interaction with the media and audience, the makers from Luv Films confirmed that the Vadh 2 sequel is in progress and will go on floors next year.

Speaking to the audience at the screening, Ankur Garg, Producer and Partner, Luv Films said, "Vadh was made on a moderate budget and had a limited release, but the word of mouth was so strong that it got discovered and appreciated by a very large audience over time. We won some big awards and accolades and feel the audience has connected with the characters, the story and would like to see a sequel. So, yes we are working on a sequel."

The makers are yet to disclose any details about the plot, but a sequel is definitely on the way. It's amazing to see how a simple film like Vadh went on to become relatable for some and a point of discussion or debate for few others, not just in India, but across the globe.

Vadh was written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, the film was presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions.