IIFA Utsavam 2024 set to illuminate Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with South Cinema brilliance

Ready to showcase the rich talent and diversity within South Indian cinema, the esteemed IIFA Utsavam returns once again, poised to embark on its global journey. The journey begins in the magnificent city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in September 2024.

Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, the IIFA Utsavam is set to unite the multifaceted powerhouses of South Indian cinema. This spectacular two-day extravaganza is scheduled on September 6th and 7th, 2024.

Nestled amidst the stunning landscapes and vibrant entertainment offerings of Yas Island, the IIFA Utsavam promises to captivate audiences with its stellar performances, prestigious awards, and immersive cinematic experiences. Get ready to be dazzled by the magic of South Indian cinema on the global stage.