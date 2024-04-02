IIFA Utsavam 2024 set to illuminate Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with South Cinema brilliance

Ready to showcase the rich talent and diversity within South Indian cinema, the esteemed IIFA Utsavam returns once again, poised to embark on its global journey. The journey begins in the magnificent city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in September 2024.
Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, the IIFA Utsavam is set to unite the multifaceted powerhouses of South Indian cinema. This spectacular two-day extravaganza is scheduled on September 6th and 7th, 2024.
Nestled amidst the stunning landscapes and vibrant entertainment offerings of Yas Island, the IIFA Utsavam promises to captivate audiences with its stellar performances, prestigious awards, and immersive cinematic experiences. Get ready to be dazzled by the magic of South Indian cinema on the global stage.
The eagerly awaited IIFA Utsavam 2024 has joined hands with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, a prominent creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.
"Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam is thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where cultures converge and talents shine. Our journey continues with renewed vigor, promising an electrifying celebration of South Indian cinema's finest. Together, we'll create magic once again on this vibrant global stage as we bring together the powerhouse industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema on a global platform like IIFA Utsavam this September 2024, it is truly a cause for celebration. IIFA Utsavam aims to shine a global spotlight on South Indian cinema, further solidifying their presence and impact in the world of entertainment."Said Andre Timmins, Founder/Director.
Celebrating the achievements and triumphs of South Indian cinema, with its focus on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, IIFA Utsavam serves as a unifying platform bringing together four main industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience.
From the luminaries of the South Indian film industries to international dignitaries, media, and movie enthusiasts worldwide, IIFA Utsavam 2024 endeavors to cultivate significant connections and partnerships. It presents a platform for networking, collaboration, and celebration among the luminaries who have significantly influenced the global entertainment landscape.