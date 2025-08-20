<p>Chitradurga: Dalit organization members have alleged that a female student was brutally murdered on National Highway-48 after being gangraped by a group.</p><p>They said an unidentified body was found on Monday in a field on Gonur Road on the outskirts of the city. </p>.Medical student pursuing post-graduate course in Belagavi dies by suicide.<p>The police, who have investigated the case, have identified the student. The student was pursuing her second B.A in the Government First Grade College in the city. She was staying in the girls' hostel.<br><br>She was murdered and then set on fire. The body was found in a charred condition, they informed.<br><br>Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, ABVP, and Karunad Sene members staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office, condemning the murder of the student.<br><br>Earlier, the student's relatives and villagers protested by blocking the road in front of the district hospital. They demanded that the murder accused be arrested immediately.</p>