‘Illegal’ review: This Voot Select original makes for a good watch

Cast: Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra

Rating: 3/5

The eagerly-awaited web series Illegal, which went live on Voot Select on Tuesday (May 12), is a fairly compelling thriller that manages to satisfy the target audience. The show revolves around what happens when a feisty lawyer is forced to confront her past under extraordinary circumstances. The basic plot is engaging and touches upon burning issues such as ethics and consent. The impact is enhanced by an effective screenplay that relies on ‘showing’ as opposed to ‘telling’.

The opening interaction between Piyush Mishra and Neha Sharma is quite captivating and sets the tone for what is to follow. The sequences involving the Crook actress and Akshay Oberoi too leave an impact. They are intense yet poignant at the same time. The courtroom scenes have a realistic feel, which ups the recall value.

Moreover, the whole discussion about consent has been handled in a mature manner and does not feel preachy. Similarly, the subplot involving Mishra’s reel wife adds another layer to the viewing experience. The same, however, cannot be said about the sequences involving ‘Meher’ as they feel forced. The makers have tried to use it as a foil but the results are not ideal.

Coming to performances, Sharma is effective and puts her best foot forward. She has improved big time when compared to her Crook days and this bears testimony to her evolution as a performer. Mishra is a class apart and does justice to one of the most complex characters of his career. His ‘desi’ dialogue delivery is one of the biggest highlights of his stellar act.

Oberoi underplays things quite beautifully and handles the emotional sequences with competence. Kubra Sait, however, is burdened with a generic role that does not do justice to her abilities.

The supporting cast is top-notch. The music background music is adequate and gels with the reel action. The episodes are not too long and do not drag, which proves that the editing is better than expected. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.