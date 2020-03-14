Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' to struggle on day 2?

The Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium opened to a decent response at the domestic box office on Friday (March 13), collecting around Rs 4 crore. The film might, however, struggle to rake in the moolah on Saturday (March 14). Speaking to DH, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says the Homi Adjania-helmed flick is likely to struggle because of the COVID-19 situation.

"The coronavirus threat will affect the box office performance of Angrezi Medium as people are reluctant to go to multiplexes. The second-day collection will most probably be lower than what the film collected on Friday," he says.

Tuteja, however, feels that it is a bit "too early" to talk about the estimates for Saturday as a lot will depend on whether the movie picks up after 6 pm.

Either way, Angrezi Medium has already proved to be a memorable release for Irrfan fans as it's managed to beat Karwaan that had collected around Rs 1.5 crore on opening day. The general feeling is that the comedy-drama will fare better than the Akarsh Khurana-directed flick in the long run despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angrezi Medium has received decent reviews from moviegoers with most fans praising the Paan Singh Tomar actor for delivering a lively performance. Word of mouth is above average and this is likely to help the movie remain stable in the coming days.

Angrezi Medium, a spiritual sequel to the 2017 release Hindi Medium, is set in Rajasthan and revolves around a caring father who moves heaven and earth to fulfil his daughter's dream of studying in London. The film has a stellar cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi of Sacred Games fame, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia.

