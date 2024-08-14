Is Malavika Mohanan set to portray a goddess in 'Thangalaan'?

The trailer of Tamil film Thangalaan has been released and has received a warm reception from the audience clocking millions of views in just a few hours.
Netizens are lauding its grand visuals as director Pa Ranjith presents the stars, including 'Chiyaan' Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, in a never-seen-before avatar.
While we get a more extensive glimpse of Vikram in the trailer, Malavika is briefly featured and significantly mentioned as 'Aarathi'. Although it's difficult to make an exact assumption about her character, speculations are rife that Malavika will be seen essaying the role of a goddess in Thangalaan.
Malavika's portrayal of Aarathi in the Thangalaan trailer has certainly caught the audience's attention, indicating that she will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.
Confirming the same, an independent source from the industry said, "Malavika Mohanan, who is seen playing the role of Aarathi in the Thangalaan trailer, will be portraying a goddess in the film. The actress will add significant depth to the story. Additionally, the audience will get to witness interesting character nuances from her in the film." (sic)
Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan stars Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in key roles. The music of the film is composed by G V Prakash Kumar. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Published 14 August 2024, 04:13 IST