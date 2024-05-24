Is there trouble in paradise for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic? What we know so far

The marriage of a star cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic has come under public scrutiny after Natasa modified her social media account, raising concerns among fans and followers.

In recent weeks, fans have noticed unsettling changes on social media, sparking speculation that their wedding is going downhill. The actress, who once proudly displayed her husband Hardik Pandya's name on her Instagram profile, has now removed it. Additionally, several pictures featuring the couple have been deleted, leaving a noticeable void on her page.

At times social media serves as a window into the personal lives of celebrities and Natasa’s decision to remove Pandya’s name from her Instagram profile has not gone unnoticed. Several fans and followers quickly noticed these changes, leading to widespread speculation of their split. While a few suggested it could be a sign of separation, while others hope it might be a temporary phase.

Pandya and Natasa’s admirers have taken to social media and expressed their concerns and support. However, the couple has yet to make any official statements regarding the situation, leaving their followers in a state of curiosity.

A user on Reddit wrote that Natasa’s birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, Natasa isn’t seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is definitely off between them.