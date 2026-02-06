<p>Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s long association with Netflix India came full circle at the slate reveal event, where the actor reflected on a decade-long creative journey that began with Sacred Games and now extends to two new films, Rahul Dholakia's <em>Hum Hindustani</em> and Pulkit's <em>Kartavya</em>.</p><p>Looking back at the journey, Saif said the partnership with Netflix is deeply personal. “Honestly, it feels like coming home. We started together ten years ago with <em>Sacred Games</em>, which was a lovely and amazing show,” he said, recalling one of India’s earliest and most influential OTT platforms.</p><p>He emphasised that what kept the relationship enduring was Netflix’s consistent focus on craft. “Netflix has always stood for high quality, not just in storytelling but in production as well. There are strict standards, from the cameras we use to the way content is written and created. That consistency has made the journey really interesting.”</p><p>One of the newly announced projects, <em>Hum Hindustani</em>, stands out for its subject. Saif said the experience of working on the film was particularly meaningful. “Getting a chance to do a film like Hum Hindustani and working with Pratik (Gandhi) on production has been incredible. The subject of how India became the world’s largest democracy was exciting to tell. It’s been a wonderful experience.” The film is produced by Nikkhil Advani's production house Emmay Productions.</p><p>He also revealed that he has wrapped <em>Kartavya</em>, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit. Calling it “a really beautiful piece,” Saif said, "I’m very happy and excited about it."</p><p>With each new digital role, Saif continues to evolve alongside the medium. His journey in the digital space mirrors the growth of the platforms themselves, constantly pushing boundaries and becoming more ambitious in their storytelling.</p>