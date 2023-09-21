'It's for Uorfi Javed': Social media reacts to unusual Zara belt

A video of an unusual Zara belt recently posted on Instagram showcasing a denim sash belt adorned with a stylish buckle has netizens baffled.
Initially shared by Instagram user Nikita Ghosh, the video shows the belt's unusual design, and is accompanied by the caption, “Ye kya hai. Ye kyu hai (What is this? Why is this?) Why Zara why? Accessory hai pata hai but it is still bizarre (I know it’s an accessory but it is still bizarre).
As the video unfolds, it becomes clear that the item in question has a price tag of Rs 2,290.
According to the Zara website, it is described as a sash belt with a buckle designed to be worn around the waist.
The video was shared on Instagram four days ago, and since its posting, it has rapidly gone viral, reported by Hindustan times. Furthermore, the post has sparked a wide range of comments from viewers.
How Instagram users reacted:
Owing to its unusual design, some individuals suggested that the belt is intended for Uorfi Javed, who is known for her peculiar sartorial sense.
Some have even suggested that Zara possibly took inspiration from Javed.