<p>Actress Kajal Aggarwal became the latest target to fall for a death hoax. There were several reports that suggested that the diva has sadly passed away in a horrific road accident. The news went viral on social media, sending shockwaves through the film fraternity.</p><p>The news spread so quickly that Kajal herself stepped in to calm worried fans and her well-wishers. The diva took to her social media and debunked the news.</p><p>Calling this news baseless and clarifying that the reports were fake, Kajal took to her social media and wrote, “I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!). and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue.”</p>.<p>“By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead,” the post read further.</p><p>Kajal, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Sikandar, is said to be part of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana. Reports suggest that she will be seen essaying the role of Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, opposite Yash, who plays Ravana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey.</p>