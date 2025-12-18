Menu
It's the beginning of new 'Dostana': Karan Johar on working with Kartik Aaryan

Aaryan and Johar were supposed to work together on "Dostana 2" but then stories of differences between them started to emerge. Johar later said his production banner would recast for the movie.
18 December 2025
18 December 2025
