Jacqueliene Fernandez joins forces with Jean-Claude Van Damme for Hollywood thriller 'Kill 'Em All 2'

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming sequel, Kill 'Em All 2. Starring alongside action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme, the film promises a gripping adventure, with Van Damme returning as John, a former mercenary with a complicated history. Jacqueline's presence in the action-packed sequel injects a new and exciting dynamic to the story.

The newly released trailer gave fans a sneak peek of Jacqueline Fernandez in action, featuring her in intense scenes with guns and fast-paced bike chases. Her appearance hints at a major role alongside Van Damme, with her performance set to be a highlight, demonstrating her versatility and ability to shine alongside veteran actors.