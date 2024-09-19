Jacqueliene Fernandez joins forces with Jean-Claude Van Damme for Hollywood thriller 'Kill 'Em All 2'

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming sequel, Kill 'Em All 2. Starring alongside action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme, the film promises a gripping adventure, with Van Damme returning as John, a former mercenary with a complicated history. Jacqueline's presence in the action-packed sequel injects a new and exciting dynamic to the story.
The newly released trailer gave fans a sneak peek of Jacqueline Fernandez in action, featuring her in intense scenes with guns and fast-paced bike chases. Her appearance hints at a major role alongside Van Damme, with her performance set to be a highlight, demonstrating her versatility and ability to shine alongside veteran actors.
Kill ‘Em All 2 is set to release digitally on September 24, and the anticipation is building for Jacqueliene’s latest Hollywood venture. Her transition to international cinema represents a significant milestone in her career, and fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting to see how she fares in this new setting.
In addition to her Hollywood film, Jacqueliene is also set to reunite with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 5, continuing her successful collaboration with the beloved trio from the Housefull franchise.
Published 19 September 2024, 11:17 IST