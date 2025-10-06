Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘Jamnapaar’ Season 2 trailer out now, streams on Amazon MX Player from October 10

Sharing a glimpse into the next chapter of Shanky Bansal’s journey, the new season features the return of the core cast.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 10:31 IST
Entertainment NewsWeb seriesTrendingOTT platforms

Follow us on :

Follow Us