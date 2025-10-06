‘Jamnapaar’ Season 2 trailer out now, streams on Amazon MX Player from October 10

<p>Amazon MX Player dropped the trailer of the much-awaited second season of its blockbuster original <em>Jamnapaar. </em>Sharing a glimpse into the next chapter of Shanky Bansal’s journey, the new season features the return of the core cast, including Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Ankita Sehgal, Shrishti Ganguly Rindani, Anubha Fatehpuria, Dhruv Sehgal and Inder Sahani, with the ever-versatile Vijay Raaz joining the ensemble.</p><p><em>Jamnapaar Season 2</em> will stream from October 10 on Amazon MX Player for free and is co-presented by Dot & Key and boAt, co-powered by LinkedIn India and Dr Fixit.</p>.<p>The trailer opens on a Jamnapaar that feels harsher and more complex than before. Shanky returns not as the untested hopeful of Season 1, but as a young man grappling with identity, morality, and ambition after losing his CA license. He is caught between protecting his family’s legacy at his father’s small coaching center and navigating the manipulative tactics of the Uncoaching Academy.</p><p>As Shanky pushes forward in the race to earn money, he takes morally questionable paths that put his principles to the test. It highlights the emotional turmoil one goes through in the quest to be successful and having to adopt every path to succeed while being torn between morals and principles. </p><p>The trailer also highlights the emotional tension with his father, evolving relationships within his community, and the personal cost of choices driven by ambition. <em>Jamnapaar Season 2</em> will be available to stream for free starting 10th October on Amazon MX Player, accessible via the MX Player app on mobile and connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.</p>