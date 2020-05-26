‘Janatha Garage’ to ‘Mayabazar: Telugu multi-starrers that deserve a watch

The SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks the first collaboration between young heroes Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The biggie, however, is not the first Tollywood movie to bring together two popular names. Here is a look at 10 multi-starrers that thrilled movie buffs.
Janatha Garage (2016)
A commercial success, Janatha Garage clicked with the target audience due to the crackling chemistry between Jr NTR and Mohanlal. Many consider it to be one of the most popular movies of Lalettan’s career.(Credit:IMDb)
Manam (2014)
The family film of the year, Manam saw the legendary ANR share screen space with son Nagarjuna and grandson Naga Chaitanya. The movie received a positive response and clicked with the target audience.(Credit: IMDb)
Yevadu (2014)
A feast for ‘Mega’ fans, Yevadu marked the the first collaboration between cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The film, touted to be an action-thriller, revolved around how the lives of two strangers get intertwined under shocking circumstances. Yevadu featured Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan and Amy Jackson as the leading ladies.(Credit: IMDb)
Tadakha ( 2013)
A remake of the Tamil film Vettai, Tadakha starred Naga Chaitanya and Sunil as brothers with contrasting personalities and made an impact with its solid presentation. The cast included Tamannaah, AndreaJeremiah and Ashutosh Rana.(Credit: IMDb)
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)
One of the most talked-about movies of 2013, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu featured Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh as brothers and touched upon the importance of family values. It had a strong supporting cast the included Prakash Raj, Anjali and Samantha Akkineni. (Credit: IMDb)
Varudu (2010)
An actioner, Varudu created a fair deal of buzz among movie lovers as it brought together Allu Arjun and Tamil actor Arya. It, however, failed to live up to expectations and ended up being a flop.(Credit: IMDb)
Seetharama Raju (1999)
A popular action-drama, Seetharama Rajumarked the first and only collaboration betweenNandamuri Harikrishna and Nagarjuna. The film, directed by YVS Chowdary, clicked with the target audience and did well at the box office.(Credit: IMDb)
Kurukshetram (1977)
The mythological-drama created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it brought together the terrific trio—Sobhan Babu, ‘Super Star’ Krishna and Krishnam Raju. The film, however, did not do too well at the box office as it faced competition from the more successful Daana Veera Soora Karna. (Credit:AtoZTeluguLyrics.com)
Veerabhimanyu (1965)
Featuring ‘Annagaru’ and Sobhan Babu in the lead, Veerabhimanyu was a mythological drama that revolved around events mentioned in the Mahabharata. Directed by V Madhusudhan Rao, it received rave reviews and emerged as a commercial success. (Credit: IMDb)
Mayabazar (1957)
Widely regarded as the greatest Telugu movie of all time, Mayabazar had a stellar cast headlined by ANR and SV Ranga Rao. The film also featured Sr NTR’s first major appearance as Lord Krishna and proved to be a gamechanger for the ‘Asal Nayakudu’ of Telugu cinema. The cast also included ‘Mahanati’ Savitri,Gummadi Venkateswara Rao and Nagabhushanam. (Credit: IMDb)