<p>Boney Kapoor's 70th birthday was a major family celebration. The Bollywood producer was joined by friends and relatives, including his brother Sanjay Kapoor and children Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, who shared photos of the gala with fans.</p><p>The pictures captured the moment Boney cut a three-tier cake with his children and well-wishers. Nonetheless, the most talked-about photo from the event series was that of Janhvi Kapoor and her partner, Shikhar Pahariya.</p>.<p>The group picture featured Shikhar embracing his girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor. Their PDA has convinced the netizens that their relationship is steady and serious, with Janhvi's family showing acceptance.</p><p>For the event, Janhvi wore a casual ensemble consisting of distorted (or distressed) denim, a white crop top and a lavender cardigan. Meanwhile, Shikhar looked sharp in a blue shirt paired with crisp white trousers.</p><p>Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who has been vocal about her personal life. On various occasions, she has talked about her romantic life and even dropped subtle hints about her beau, Shikhar Pahariya.</p><p>According to various reports, Janhvi and Shikhar have been in a relationship for a long time. Furthermore, Shikhar is reportedly a close confidant who has consistently supported her professional career.</p><p>On the professional front, Janhvi is busy with <em>Peddi</em> and <em>Lag Jaa Gale</em>, with other projects in various stages of pre-production or development.</p>