'Jawan' creates history, crosses 3.50 cr footfall; highest for an Indian movie in 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing Jawan has left no stone unturned to create records one after another. Following its hot streak, Jawan has now witnessed a phenomenal 3.50 crore footfall which is the highest for an Indian movie in 2023.

Jawan ruled in cinema halls ever since its release. The audience rushed to the theatres to witness this action-entertainer. A huge chunk of people have watched the film several times - all of which added to the impressive footfall witnessed.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation and is directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the movie stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.