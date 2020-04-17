John Doman and his many characters

American actor John Doman, best known for playing deputy police commissioner Major William Rawls in HBO series ‘The Wire’, Colonel Edward Galson in ‘Oz’ and Rodrigo Borgia in the international television series 'Borgia', says he yearns to do more.

John is known for picking roles that give him enough scope for performance. The 2019 action-thriller film, ‘Cold Pursuit’, directed by Hans Petter Moland, sees John in the role of Gip, a character that showed both a serious and a funny side.

The film will premiere on Sony Pix on April 19. In an exclusive interview with Showtime, John says he enjoyed working on the project for its strong script, brilliant co-stars and one-of-a-kind role.

What drew you to 'Cold Pursuit'?

I was drawn to accept the role for two reasons. The first was the opportunity to work with Liam Neeson. I have admired his work and am a big fan. Also, he has a reputation among actors for being a really good guy. I was pleased to find it to be true. It was a pleasure working with him. The other reason was the character I played. It was a type of character that I don’t get to play very often. While he’s totally serious about what he wants and what he’s doing, there is an element of humour that he brings to the story. I found that to be very satisfying.

What was it like working with director Hans Petter Moland?

He is a very calm and thoughtful man. He knows what he wants to get from a scene. He comes prepared. He is totally unflappable and works with actors very well. He has a very light touch, but he gets what he needs. As an actor, he gives you a feeling of confidence and trust. It brings out the best in an actor.

What can the audience take away from the film?

I hope that the audience leave with is the feeling that they have been well-entertained. There are a lot of elements in this movie from action to drama to subtle humour to very broad comic action. It gets wilder and wilder as we progress through the story. It should be a fun ride for the audience.

Some would say that 'The Wire' gave you a different edge as an actor. What was it like working on the show?

It gave me a bit of an edge as an actor. By that, I mean, it gave me a lot of visibility within the industry among casting agents, directors and producers. When the show was only on HBO, we weren’t getting that big of a viewing audience. We got great critical reviews and that translated to everyone in the business checking it out; that really broadened my profile which then led to more work. It wasn’t until the DVDs came out that the show really started to reach a broader viewing audience and word of mouth started to get the ball rolling. Now, of course, the show has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Working on the show was a great experience. The writing and storyline were very strong. The characters were interesting and well developed. My character, Bill Rawls, was a real hardass who knew how to play the game. Many police officers have told me that they have worked for “an asshole just like Rawls”. Of course, I take that as a compliment. We had a great bunch of actors and directors. What more could an actor ask for?

What was special about 'Blue Valentine'?

This is a very intense film. It is relentless in its unflinching examination of a relationship between two people. Very powerful with great performances by Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling. It was very gratifying for me to be a part of this production. I think it is a real work of art.

What are some of the projects you're working on?

I have joined the cast of a showtime series called 'City on a Hill' for its second season. It stars Kevin Bacon as a rogue FBI agent and is set in Boston. My role is the district attorney. We were in the middle of shooting the third episode of the season when production was stopped because of the pandemic. I’m looking forward to getting back to it.

Favourite books

Forever by Pete Hamill. Catch 22 by Joseph Heller. On The Road by Jack Kerouac.The Catcher In The Rye by J D Salinger. Sapiens, A Brief History of Mankind by Yuval Noah Harari.

Favourite musicians

Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, David Gray, Van Morrison and many more.