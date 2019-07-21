Jolie, Salma, Richard Madden to star in 'The Eternals'

Marvel Studios has finally put to rest the speculations of Angelina Jolie's casting in "The Eternals" by confirming that the Hollywood star is leading the film with Salma Hayek and Richard Madden joining her as 35,000-year-old aliens.

Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee are also part of the cast.

The revelation was made at the Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation, reported Comicbook.com.

"This movie will allow those who have never felt represented in movies, in this case, superheroes, to be represented. I love my diverse family," Hayek said on stage.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 6, 2020.