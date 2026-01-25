Menu
Karachi fire death toll rises to 72

The fire broke out in the basement of the Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market, and quickly spread to the rest of the building in the Saddar area on January 17 night. It was brought under control only after 36 hours.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 11:21 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 11:21 IST
World newsPakistanFireKarachi

