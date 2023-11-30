JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Jr NTR, family cast vote in Telangana Assembly elections

Dressed in casuals, Jr NTR made a swift exit with his family after exercising his right.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 04:34 IST

Follow Us

Telugu superstar Jr NTR was one of the early voters who arrived at P Obul Reddy Public School to cast his vote. The visuals of RRR star Jr NTR waiting in queue is doing the rounds on the social media.

Dressed in casuals, Jr NTR made a swift exit with his family after exercising his right.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

On the work front, Jr NTR is busy filming his upcoming action-drama Devara. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R, the movie is helmed by Koratala Siva.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 November 2023, 04:34 IST)
India NewsEntertainment NewsTelugu cinemajr ntrTelanganaTrendingTelangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT