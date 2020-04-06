Jr NTR is one of my favourite stars: 'Who’s Your Daddy' actor Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev, who has carved a niche for himself in the film world, is in the limelight due to his ALT Balaji offering Who’s Your Daddy that released a few days ago. Speaking exclusively to DH, the Vedalam antagonist opens up working on the original, the future of the digital medium and his association with the four major South Indian film industries.

What encouraged you to take up the show?

As this is a comedy, the script is not too deep. However, there is enough scope for me to try something new as an actor. My character has an interesting journey and his equations with those around him change as the show progresses and this makes it an experience.

How did you prepare for your character?

In school, I was taught that acting is all about reacting to situations. I simply prepare for a role but do not think too much about anything else. Who’s Your Daddy Is essentially a situational comedy so you just have to essay your character with sincerity. For this character, I put on a bit of weight and used a Punjabi dialect, which came easily to me.

Do you feel the digital medium is the future of the entertainment industry?

Personally speaking, the theatre experience is a truly magical one as there are shared emotions. This, however, is not possible in OTT. That said and done, both will sustain. These days, there is plenty of good content on digital platforms and then there might be (some) bad stuff also. Either way, these days content is king as the audience has evolved.

Shifting gears, how was the experience of working in South Indian movies?

I did not know the languages and learned the lines by heart while shooting.

You worked with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s Simadhri.

Jr NTR is one of my favourites and a big star. There is a lot of pressure on him as an actor as he comes from an iconic and is the grandson of the legendary Sr NTR.

Any differences between Bollywood and its regional counterparts?

It will take me at least two to three hours to explain this properly. However, broadly speaking every industry is ultimately commerce-based. Art mein creativity hai but the business side is also there.

What are your upcoming movies?

I will be seen in Poison 2 that stars my good friend Aftab Shivdasani. I am also a part of Torbaaz that has Sanjay Dutt in a different/new avatar.