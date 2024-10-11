Junaid Khan credits practice for his 'acting success' after a strong film debut

<p>In a recent interview, Junaid Khan, son of legendary actor Aamir Khan highlighted how his theatre background has significantly shaped his performances in both television and film. He expressed a strong commitment to pursuing theatrical endeavours while continuing his on-screen career.</p><p>"I have done a fair bit of theatre, and I want to continue doing so. Actually, I am rehearsing a new play right now, hopefully opening in November," Khan said. His passion for the stage remains strong, highlighting the integral role it plays in shaping his craft.</p><p>Junaid emphasized the importance of practice in acting, stating, "Acting is acting; as you practice, you get better." He acknowledged the distinct technical differences between stage and camera performances but stressed that with experience, actors can adapt effectively. "There are certain technical differences between performing on stage and performing on camera, but you get used to it," he explained.</p><p>As he continues to balance theatre and screen acting, Khan expressed the growth he has experienced in front of the camera. "And as I am doing more in front of the camera, I am getting more and more used to it," he added, reflecting on his evolving artistry.</p><p>With an upcoming play and a thriving career in film and television, Junaid Khan is committed to refining his craft through a variety of acting experiences. He made his Hindi film debut in <em>Maharaj</em>, alongside Sharvari Wagh, which is currently streaming on Netflix.</p>