<p>Junglee Pictures has announced its fresh project with ace filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. They are all set for an ambitious tentpole film, to be directed by Gupta, marking the coming together of two creative forces who are best known for delivering engaging, rooted narratives that echo powerfully with audiences.</p>.<p>Raj Kumar Gupta is best known for helming successful <em>Raid</em> franchise films, <em>No One Killed Jessica</em> and <em>Aamir</em>, among many others. He has spent years building a reputation for picking projects that hit that rare sweet spot. Raj's movies feel real and observant, delivering the high-stakes drama and "massy" entertainment audiences love.</p><p>Fresh off a massive win with <em>Raid 2</em>, which dominated the 2025 box office as a top-ten hit. Raj’s gift for blending gritty authenticity with wide-reaching commercial appeal makes him a perfect match for Junglee Pictures, a studio that shares his passion for stories that actually stay with you.</p><p>On the other hand, Junglee Pictures has become the go-to studio for the projects that actually have something to convey. Whether it's the tension of <em>Raazi</em> or the heart of <em>Badhaai Ho</em>, the banner has a knack for turning unconventional stories into massive hits.</p><p>Their 2025 streak—the hard-hitting <em>Haq</em> and their Malayalam debut <em>Ronth</em>—further proves that the banner knows exactly how to capture an audience’s imagination, no matter the language or the platform.</p><p>The yet-to-be-titled film has finished the scripting, and the casting will begin soon. The project is said to be gripping, with an intense narrative mirroring Raj's signature style while pushing the envelope in terms of its impact.</p><p>While details of the story remain under wraps, the project is touted to promise a compelling experience that blends strong narrative depth with wide audience appeal.</p>